Man killed in one-vehicle Howard County crash

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH Photo/Brett Bensley)

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - A man was killed in a one-vehicle Howard County crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 27.

According to the Howard County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the area of County Road 500 South near County Road 580 at approximately 1:15 a.m.

Deputies say their investigation indicates that a 2001 black Ford Taurus, which was being driven by 41-year-old Derrick Burnett, was headed east on County Road 500 South, as it approached County Road 580 at an unknown speed.

For a yet unknown reason, the vehicle exited the roadway on the south side and thens truck a tree.

Burnett was ejected from the vehicle during the collision. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff;s Department at 765-457-1105.