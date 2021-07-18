Local

Man killed in rollover crash on I-70

A man was killed in a rollover crash on I-70 on July 18, 2021. (Provided Photo/ISP)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a semi-trailer rolled over on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.

Indiana State Police say Shiraf Shafiullah, 32, of Louisville, Kentucky, was driving the semi west on I-70 near mile marker 7 around 8:15 a.m. For an unknown reason, the semi veered off the road and into the median.

It then got caught in a cable barrier inside the median and rolled over onto the driver’s side.

Police say Shafiullah was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday to determine a specific cause of death.