Man killed in shooting at apartments on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Wednesday morning in a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the Woods at Oak Crossing apartments on Merrick Way. That’s near the intersection of Kessler Boulevard and 38th Street.

Officers arrived and found a man shot outside a vacant apartment. He died at the scene.

Police say it appeared the apartment had been broken into.

While at the scene of the shooting, officers learned about someone who ran from the scene. At around the same time, a person with a gunshot wound showed up at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Police say the person who showed up at the hospital is a “person of interest” but it’s not clear if he’s another victim or a possible suspect.

Investigators need help from the public to solve these kinds of crimes, says IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

“We solve these crimes with the public’s help,” Weilhammer said. “We’ve had several crimes here recently that we’ve been able to solve because the public is calling in and giving us information so that our detectives can track down the person or persons responsible and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.