Man killed in shooting on south side, Indianapolis breaks homicide record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Saturday morning after being shot on the city’s south side.

It is the 246th criminal homicide in Indianapolis this year, breaking the record set in 2020. The record was tied Friday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to an incomplete 911 call in the 3100 block on Harlan Street just after 1 a.m. That is near the intersection of East Troy Avenue and South Keystone Avenue.

A man was found unresponsive and unconscious inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead, according to police.

IMPD says it is unclear where the man was shot and no one else was around at the time he was found.

No further information about his identity was provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detective Michael McWhorter by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or sending an email to Michael.McWhorter2@Indy.gov.