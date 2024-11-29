Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s northwest side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Around 10:57 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Lafayette Road on a report of a vehicle crash. That is a commercial area on the city’s northwest side. Officers arrived to the scene and found an adult male, who is believed to be the only occupant in a single-vehicle crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately provide any additional information.