Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s northwest side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.
Around 10:57 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Lafayette Road on a report of a vehicle crash. That is a commercial area on the city’s northwest side. Officers arrived to the scene and found an adult male, who is believed to be the only occupant in a single-vehicle crash.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators did not immediately provide any additional information.
