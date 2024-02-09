Man killed while helping stranded driver mourned by coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Basketball coach Christopher Scott said he was stunned when he heard his former player, 22-year-old Justin Dobbins, was killed while helping a stranded motorist on I-70.

“I’m kind of trying to wrap my mind around losing a kid,” Scott said. “I’ve lost kids before, but not like ones who were as close as Justin.”

Scott coached Dobbins on a 7th grade travel team called “All Indy.” He said Dobbins was very coachable.

“My program at the time had just started,” Scott said. “He was one of the pillars. He had helped me build it up to an elite level.”

Hours before Dobbins died, Scott, who is also the JV basketball coach at Arsenal Tech, got word that one of his players was injured in a shooting at the VASA gym on 38th Street and I-465 Tuesday night. That teen is expected to recover.

“I’ve just been kind of trying to stay busy and not think about it when I sit at home,” Scott said. “When I start thinking about it, it really bothers me.”

Although the crash is still under investigation, Scott said people have to be more careful on the roads.

“I’m sure it’s an accident, but people have to be more precious, and have more of a care of life,” said Scott.