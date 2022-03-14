Local

Man loading grain fatally struck by train in Wayne County

A view of the railroad crossing in the 4300 block of Jacksonburg Road near Greens Fork, Indiana, in August 2009. (Image Provided/Google Street View)

GREENS FORK, Ind. (WISH) — A Hagerstown man died Monday morning after it’s believed he didn’t hear an approaching train, the Wayne County sheriff says.

A Norfolk Southern conductor called 911 at 10:07 a.m. Monday to report the train had struck a person in the 4300 block of North Jacksonburg Road. That’s in a farm area between the city of Hagerstown and the town of Greens Fork in western Wayne County.

Daryl King, 61, was fatally struck by the eastbound train while filling a tractor-trailer with grain. Investigators believe the noise from the tractor and other nearby equipment may have caused King to not hear the approaching train.

A Google Street View image shows the railroad crossing has warning lights and crossing arms.

“All of Norfolk Southern safety and warning systems appeared to be functioning properly at the time of the accident,” said a news release from Sheriff Randy Retter that described the incident as “tragic.”