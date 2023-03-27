Man on motorized scooter dies after hit by vehicle, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man on a motorized scooter has died after being hit by a vehicle on the far east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a pedestrian struck just after 3 p.m. Monday in the 10200 block of East Washington Street. That’s in a business district just south of Washington Square Mall.

IMPD investigators think a vehicle was eastbound when it hit the man on the motorized scooter that was crossing the street.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, IMPD says.

IMPD did not immediately identified the man who died.