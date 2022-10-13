Local

Man on scooter dies in crash on US 31 in Johnson County

AMITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Thursday morning after his scooter was involved in a crash on U.S. 31 in southeast Johnson County.

Just before 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of northbound U.S. 31 and County Road East 400 South, Sheriff Duane Burgess said in a statement. The intersection is just south of the town of Amity and about seven miles north of Edinburgh.

Deputies arrived and found that two vehicles, identified in a police report as a black Yongfu scooter and a white Ford pickup truck, had collided near a furniture store.

The driver of the scooter, 43-year-old James Hall, of Indianapolis, died of his injuries, according to Burgess.

The driver of the pickup truck told deputies he spotted Hall’s scooter moving slowly in the left lane and went to pass him in the right lane, a police report says.

The pickup truck driver said that as he attempted to pass Hall’s scooter on the right, Hall “moved in front of him,” causing the truck to crash into the scooter, according to the police report.

Burgess noted that it was raining at the time of the crash and the road surface was wet, but he did not confirm if the weather played a role in what happened.

The crash remained under investigation.