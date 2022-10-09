Local

Man pulled from car after flipping over into retention pond

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters say a man was pulled from a car that was flipped over into a retention pond.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday at 34th Street and Lafayette Road. The Indianapolis Fire Department says the person is awake and talking, and at first said there were four other people in the car.

Investigators said they searched the pond but found no one, and the person they pulled from the car said he was the only one inside. Investigators say the man has been sent to the hospital, but did not provide his condition or identity.

