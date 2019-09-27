Man removing branches found dead in tree

A 62-year-old man suffered some sort of fatal injury while working in a tree on the city’s northwest side Thursday night. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 62-year-old man was found dead in a tree on the city’s northwest side Thursday night.

Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said firefighters were dispatched to the 4500 block of Lincoln Road around 6 p.m. after a woman found her brother unresponsive in a tree at his home.

When authorities arrived they learned the man was working to remove branches from the tree before “something went horribly wrong” and the man sustained a fatal injury.

Authorities aren’t certain about what exactly happened to the man but say he was equipped with a helmet, harness and rope system that he was using while he was in the tree 35 feet above the ground.

A preliminary investigation indicates a tree branch may have snapped and hit him, causing a fatal injury.

Due to firefighters not being able to get trucks into the location, a Department of Public Works truck was brought in to help remove the man’s body from the tree. The victim was removed around 8:20 p.m.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.