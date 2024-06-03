Man rescued from White River in Jackson County

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Efforts from multiple agencies on Saturday led to the rescue of a man from the White River in Jackson County, the sheriff’s department said.

At 5:20 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about a male in the White River near the Belford Public Access Site just off State Road 358 West of Seymour.

According to a release, the male was identified as Dalton Sawyer, 23, of Edinburgh.

The caller said Sawyer had been floating down the river in an innertube with a group of friends and his innertube had come un-ties from one of the friends’ kayaks.

About 10 minutes had passed before the group noticed Sawyer was no longer with them.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and began walking along the riverbanks attempting to locate Sawyer.

A deputy spotted something blue stuck in a log jam about .25 miles north of the Public Access Site.

It was later confirmed by the group of friends that Sawyer had been floating in the blue innertube.

The Brownstown Fire Department used an airboat to make their way to the log jam and found Sawyer unresponsive. Sawyer was removed from the water and brought to the Public Access Site awake, and then transported to Schneck Medical Center for further treatment.

He was treated and released with no injuries.

Sheriff Rick Meyer said in a release, “If not for the quick response and teamwork from all the agencies involved the outcome could have been deadly.”