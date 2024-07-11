Man running 17K miles to raise awareness about grief makes stop in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 17,000 miles and 48 states.

A South Dakota man is making it his mission to run to every state capitol building in a year, including the state house in Indianapolis Thursday morning — his fifth stop.

Joshua Nehring set out on his journey from Rapid City, South Dakota.

Joshua and his wife Stacy Nehring lost their teenage daughter in a fatal car accident in 2017, which led to the creation of SRVIVRS.

“Our goal is to raise awareness about SRVIVORS, which is an organization to help families transform their grief into a gift through surrounding their lives in service in honor of their loved one that they’ve lost,” he said.

The journey began on June 3 from the gravesite of their daughter, Lilli Nehring, in Rapid City with Pierre as their first capital city and capitol building stop.

Joshua then began the first leg of the journey, to raise awareness about grief, known as The Black Pearl Project.

The Nehring’s named the tour the Black Pearl Project because Joshua believes, “Over time, beauty can emerge from overcoming stress and challenges – just like a rare pearl found in the ocean.”

The Black Pearl Project will cover all 48 states in one calendar year and Joshua will “Move in Memory” each day to honor those who have passed.

Joshua will run 60 miles per day.

“To be able to talk to people and share this little tidbit of just what’s helped us with them and to see that light go on in their eyes and to have them want to join us in this mission is amazing,” he said.

Joshua says his end goal is to grow SRVIVORS chapters around the country.

“We’d like to have SRVIVORS chapters around the country so that we can have a place for individuals and families and communities when death happens. That there’s an immediate team that’s not just there for the funeral but something that can be put into action and deployed if you will,” Joshua said.

To follow along on their journey, click here.