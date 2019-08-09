Man sentenced for fatal 2018 Speedway crash

Photo of the scene of the March 24, 2018 fatal Speedway crash. (WISH Photo)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – A man has been sentenced in connection to a fatal 2018 crash in Speedway.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Carl Hill was sentenced to 14 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

The March 24, 2018 crash in the intersection of Crawfordsville Road and Lynhurst Drive killed Donna Rosebrough and her mother Nola Spears.

Over the course of the investigation, officers obtained security footage showing that a westbound trailblazer on Crawfordsville Road, which was driven by Hill, ran a red light and hit the victims’ vehicle.

At the time of the crash, Hill was going nearly 90 mph in a 40 mph zone.

On April 1, Hill was found guilty of reckless homicide for the death of Spears. However, a jury was not able to reach a verdict in the death of Rosebrough and a second trial was scheduled.

Prior to the start of the second trial, Hill pleaded guilty to the second count and the habitual offender sentence.