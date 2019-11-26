Man sentenced to 25 years for repeatedly stabbing father

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty of attempted murder in October.

According to the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Jonathan Cochran repeatedly stabbed his father, 56-year-old James Cochran, in the head.

On Jan. 15, 2019, Johnathan Cochran, James Cochran, James’ wife (Johnathan’s mother) and Johnathan’s 4-year-old son traveled, in separate vehicles, to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health for treatment of the child.

On the way home, both vehicles made a stop at a truck stop at State Road 39 and I-70 where an argument about moving the child from James’ truck to Johnathan’s vehicle occurred.

However, according to the office, James did not comply with Johnathan’s request to put the child in the other vehicle. At that time, Johnathan began stabbing James.

Officers responding to the scene said they found Johnathan showing signs of intoxication from a narcotic drug.