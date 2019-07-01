Man sentenced to 50 years for 2017 murder, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man was sentenced to 50 years for a 2017 murder and robbery, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office said Nikolas Shannon received the half-century sentence for the Nov. 21, 2017 murder and robbery of Jared Dowell.

Dowell and a friend had arranged to meet someone in the apartment complex where Shannon was living on the day of the murder. While sitting in their vehicle in the 2100 block of Shoreland Drive, Dowell and his friend noticed Shannon approaching and wearing a mask.

After reaching the vehicle, Shannon opened the rear passenger, behind Dowell, revealed a gun and then began pistol-whipping him. Dowell was eventually able to put the car in gear and pull away but Shannon began firing, severing Dowell’s spinal cord.

Dowell was pronounced dead at the scene.