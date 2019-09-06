Man shocked by power line after 2-car crash injuring 3 others

A two-car crash happened about 10 a.m. Sept. 6, 2019, at the intersection of State Road 75 and Clinton County Road 500 North near Kilmore, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Clinton County Sheriff’s Office)

KILMORE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was shocked by power lines downed in a two-car crash that left three other people injured on Friday morning, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man is a co-worker of one of the three people injured in the crash. He arrived at the crash and tried to cross a power line downed by one of the cars. He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, and his condition was not known, police said in a news release that did not give the man’s name.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of State Road 75 and County Road 500 North. That’s about 2 miles north of Frankfort near the small community of Kilmore.

Two of the three people hurt in the crash were taken to local hospitals and the third was airlifted to Indianapolis. Their conditions were not provided in the news release.

Power crews were repairing the downed lines, the release said.