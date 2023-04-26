Man shot and killed in Beech Grove apartment shooting

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A 26-year-old man is dead after an apartment shooting Tuesday night in Beech Grove, the Beech Grove Police Department says.

Beech Grove police responded to a report of a person shot at an apartment building in the 2400 block of Albany Street just before 9:20 p.m. That is located at the Diplomat North Apartments.

Upon arrival, police found DeMarcus Antonio French, 26, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man was taken to Eskenazi where he later died.

Police say the shooting was the result of a disturbance that happened in the common hallway of one of the apartment buildings.