Man shot, killed during fight with roommate at Lafayette residence
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A fight between roommates led to a fatal shooting in Lafayette Thursday morning, police say.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Drexel Drive. Investigators learned that there had been a physical confrontation between roommates inside the home.
Police say that a man was shot during the altercation.
The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will release details on the deceased at a later time.
The investigation is ongoing and it is believed that all those involved in the incident have been accounted for.