Man shot, killed during fight with roommate at Lafayette residence

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A fight between roommates led to a fatal shooting in Lafayette Thursday morning, police say.

Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Drexel Drive. Investigators learned that there had been a physical confrontation between roommates inside the home.

Police say that a man was shot during the altercation.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will release details on the deceased at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing and it is believed that all those involved in the incident have been accounted for.