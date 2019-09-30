Man shot, killed on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is dead following a Sunday evening shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of Kensington Drive just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

After arriving on the scene, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Responding medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.