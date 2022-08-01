Local

Man shot, killed on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died in a shooting early Monday morning on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 2 a.m., police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex on Kingsford Drive. That’s just off of West 71st Street near Michigan Road.

Officers arrived and found a wounded man in the grass.

A witness told police the victim was 17 years old, but police say they have not confirmed his identity.

Police are still investigating and have not said what led to the shooting or shared any suspect information.