INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed in a shooting on the city’s near south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened in 2400 block of Shelby Street near the Garfield Terrace Apartment around 3:15 a.m.

Police said officers were called to the scene due to a disturbance with shots fired and a person down. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The name and identity of the victim has not been released.