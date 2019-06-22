Man shot, killed on south side

UPDATE: Police identified the man who died as 18-year-old Dantez Smith.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a shooting on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says that just after 3 a.m. they received a call about shots fired in the 8100 block of Siear Terrace.

After arriving on the scene, officers did find the adult male victim in the street suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead on scene.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.