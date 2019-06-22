Man shot, killed on south side

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Police identified the man who died as 18-year-old Dantez Smith.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a shooting on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says that just after 3 a.m. they received a call about shots fired in the 8100 block of Siear Terrace.

After arriving on the scene, officers did find the adult male victim in the street suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead on scene.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: