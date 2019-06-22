Local News

Man shot, killed on south side

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 06:16 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:24 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - One person is dead following a shooting on the city's south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says that just after 3 a.m. they received a call about shots fired in the 8100 block of Siear Terrace.

After arriving on the scene, officers did find the adult male victim in the street suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead on scene.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines