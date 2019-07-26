Man shot multiples times on west side, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following a Friday morning shooting.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. in the area of West 10th Street and North Girls School Road.

Officers said two men were walking down North Girls School Road when they were approached by four to six people, at least one of whom had a gun

The shooting stemmed from a robbery as the approaching group demanded property from the two men. During the incident, one of the two men were shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.