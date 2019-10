Scene of shooting on northwest side on Oct. 29, 2019. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 46th Street and High School Road at approximately 3:30 Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The name and identity of the victim have not been released. Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.