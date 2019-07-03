Man shot, vehicle hits house on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is in the hospital after being shot on the city’s northeast side early Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3900 block of Alsace Place for a report of a person shot around 1:30 a.m.

After officers arrived on the scene, the male gunshot victim was located.

Police say following the shooting, the suspect slammed into an occupied house.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to the police.

No one inside the house was injured.