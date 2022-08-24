Local

Man shot while driving near Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he was shot while driving near the Indianapolis International Airport, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Ameriplex Parkway, about five miles south of the airport.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who reported being shot multiple times while driving. The man was taken to the hospital and reported to be stable, according to IMPD.

Multiple bullet holes were visible in the driver’s side door of the man’s vehicle and a police report says several spent 9 mm casings were found at the scene.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.