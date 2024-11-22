Man struck and killed by semi on I-69 in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man was struck and killed by a semitruck on I-69 on Friday morning, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

At 4:23 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were dispatched to I-69 northbound near the 208.6-mile marker for reports of a serious crash. First responders arrived and found a man lying unresponsive in the roadway.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the man was crossing I-69 from the west to the east and was struck in the center lane of the northbound side by a semi-tractor trailer. The semi driver remained on scene and waited for police to arrive. A vehicle belonging to the victim was found on a city street in Fishers with two flat tires. At this point, investigators are not sure why the man was crossing the interstate or where he may have been going.

As standard practice with all fatal crashes, tests for intoxication are pending.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to recover the remains of the victim. The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for several hours for on-scene investigation and clean-up.