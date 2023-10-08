Man struck and killed by vehicle on city’s east side

Scene of the incident at East Washington Street and North Shadeland Avenue. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night, police say.

At 10:10 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person struck at East Washington Street and North Shadeland Avenue. After arriving to the scene, officers located an adult male in the street who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and was unresponsive.

Medical services declared the man dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man is on scene. Police are investigating the incident and did not immediately release the identity of the man who died.

Westbound lanes on Washington Street are expected to be closed during the investigation. Police ask drivers to avoid the area by using East 10th Street or English Avenue.