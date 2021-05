Local

Man struck by vehicle on south side, in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s south side Friday morning, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of Madison and East Southern avenues around 5 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

The the driver remained on scene and is being cooperative with police.

The incident remains under investigation.