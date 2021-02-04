Man sues INDOT, others over death of wife and twin daughters in I-465 crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is among several organizations being sued for a interstate crash that killed a mother and her two young twins.

Lawyers filed the lawsuit on behalf of Joey Koons Thursday in Indianapolis. Koons’s wife Alanna and their 18-month-old daughters, Ruby and June died in June 2019 when a semi slammed into them on I-465.

The lawsuit accuses two companies of negligence for hiring the semi driver, Bruce Pollard, despite past crashes and complaints against him. it also says Pollard’s truck should have been equipped with better safety systems.

Police say Pollard was speeding when he crashed into slowed traffic for construction. The lawsuit accuses INDOT of violating policy and creating unnecessary danger by narrowing that construction zone from four lanes to one.

Koons’s lawyers say they have agreed to a separate settlement with Pollard and the truck owner. They’re now asking a judge for fair and reasonable compensation with this lawsuit.