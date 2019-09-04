Man sustains serious injuries in 3-vehicle Hancock Co crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man has serious injuries to his legs following a three-vehicle crash in Hancock County Wednesday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Mt. Comfort Road and I-70

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, one vehicle went up the I-70 EB ramp at a high rate of speed, went airborne, going over the median and then hit a semi.

Deputies also believe the man may have had a wreck prior to going up the ramp.

The man had to be cut out of his vehicle and was transported to the hospital with leg injuries. He was said to be awake and breathing at the time of transportation.

No other injuries have been reported.