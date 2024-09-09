Man taken to hospital after house fire on Indy’s far east side

Man hurt in house fire on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was hospitalized after escaping a house fire Monday morning on the city’s far east side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called just after 5 a.m. to a home in the 8300 block of Aspen Court. That’s a residential area across from Charles Warren Fairbanks Elementary School near the intersection of 42nd Street and Franklin Road.

By the time fire crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters at the scene later told News 8 the house was a “total loss.” It’s unclear what caused the fire or where it began.

IFD confirmed that a man was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, but no other details were immediately available.