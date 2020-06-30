Man to ‘run across Indiana’ for charity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana man is running across the state, 157 miles in two days, all for a good cause. Kyle Parkison started the “Run Across Indiana” charity run on Monday morning in Terre Haute and has a goal to reach Richmond by Wednesday morning. On Tuesday morning, he had already run more than 65 miles and made it to Plainfield.

Parkison is raising money for the East Central Indiana Fellowship of Christian Athletes(FCA). FCA is a program that helps around 2,100 students in Indiana. Parkison is the FCA huddle leader in Parker City and is also the athletic trainer at Monroe Central High School. He started training for a marathon this spring, however, once the COVID-19 pandemic happened, he wanted to do something bigger to make a difference.

“I’m feeling pretty good – my mind is right. My wife is supporting me like crazy so that has always helped. I am excited to do it. And I think that once I get over that Richmond state line, I think that is going to be a very emotional experience, but very rewarding at the same time,” said Parkison.

Parkison has run at least a mile every day for the last 4 1/2 years and he said this “Run Across Indiana” helps keep that streak alive. He hopes it will motivate people to help others run and have faith.

(Provided Photo/Kyle Parkison)

“Hopefully, I can inspire some people to run or just inspire people to their walk in faith. God gave me this ability to run and I try to use that as a platform for him,” said Parkison.

Parkison has a team following him on his journey with food, water and everything else he needs to stay safe. He has friends periodically running with him to help pass the time. While he is staying strong, he admits, he may need to bike some of the journey.

Parkison has already surpassed his goal and has raised almost $7,000 but he is still taking donations for FCA. If you are interested in helping out, follow this link.