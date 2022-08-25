Local

Man took $75,000 in senior romance scam, sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal officials say the man behind a nationwide senior romance scam has been sentenced.

Edwin Agbi, the architect behind a scheme to steal money from elderly people, has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison, according to the Department of Justice. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II. Sweeney ordered Agbi be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison and to pay $95,000 in restitution to the victims.

Agbi was convicted of mail fraud, use of a fictitious name in furtherance of mail fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Investigators say multiple packages containing cash were delivered to Agbi’s home. In total, the packages contained at least $75,000 in cash.

The scheme involved scammers working with Agbi creating fake profiles on OurTime, an online dating service designed for adults over 50. Through the app, the scammers deceived several senior victims, making them believe they were in genuine relationships with the fake personas.

The scammers would then request money from the elderly people, saying they were in need of immediate funds for taxes and travel expenses.

Oftentimes, the victims sent the requested money.

Agbi’s role was to receive the money from the victims at his home in Indianapolis, keep a portion for himself, and deposit the rest in his partners’ foreign bank accounts. He received the money under the alias “Kareem Sunday.”

The Secret Service and the Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.