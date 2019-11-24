Man who jumped from second floor among 4 injured in apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An apartment fire on the city’s east side Saturday night left four people injured, including two firefighters.

The fire was first reported just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bankers Lane Apartments located at 31 Bankers Lane. That’s between Wallace and North Bosart avenues.

Authorities found heavy smoke coming from a four-unit section of the building and several people were seen hanging out of a second-story window.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue people from the third floor.

A 25-year-old woman was pulled out of the building and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Her condition was upgraded to serious.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were able to help a 55-year-old man escape the fire by getting him to jump from the second floor onto an air mattress below. He is listed in stable condition.

Two firefighters were also hospitalized with slight injuries.

It is unclear what caused the fire. An investigation is ongoing.