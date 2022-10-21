Local

Man with gunshot wounds dies after arriving at Indianapolis emergency room

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who walked into an Indianapolis emergency room Thursday night after being shot later died of his injuries, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

The man arrived at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street just after 10 p.m., IMPD said in a statement. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff a short time later.

The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death. The coroner’s office will release the man’s name after his family has been notified.

Police were still investigating and did not say when or where the shooting happened. No arrests have been made and IMPD did not provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office by emailing him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov or by calling 317-327-375. Anonymous tips can be left with CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.