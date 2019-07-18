Man working on church roof shocked, in critical condition

Noblesville Fire Department was called about 3:30 p.m. July 18, 2019, to White River Christian Church after a 30-year-old contractor was shocked. (Photo Provided/Noblesville Fire Department)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 30-year-old man was in critical condition after he was shocked Thursday afternoon while working on the roof of a church.

Noblesville Fire Department was called about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to White River Christian Church, 1685 N. 10th St. That’s a few blocks north of downtown.

Capt. Trevor Hash, a fire department spokesman, said the contractor was working on the church’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system when he was shocked. Bystanders performed CPR until fire department medical personnel arrived to take over.

The fire department used a ladder truck and basket to take the man from the roof. He was taken to Riverview Hospital in critical condition.

The man’s name was not released.

Noblesville Fire Department was called about 3:30 p.m. July 18, 2019, to White River Christian Church after a 30-year-old contractor was shocked. (Photo Provided/Noblesville Fire Department)