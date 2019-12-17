Man working on vehicle critically injured in I-65 hit-and-run

1  of  80
Closings
AL-HAQQ FOUNDATION ACADEMY & DAYCARE ALL GOD'S CHILDREN PRESCHOOL ANDERSON PREPARATORY ACADEMY ANDREW J. BROWN ACADEMY AREA 30 CAREER CENTER - GREENCASTLE BEECH GROVE CITY SCHOOLS CARDINAL RITTER HIGH SCHOOL CENTER GROVE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CENTER GROVE MONTESSORI SCHOOL CENTERVILLE-ABINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CENTRAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY CHARLES A. BEARD MEMORIAL SCHOOLS CHILDREN OF HOPE PRESCHOOL CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC SCHOOL CLARK-PLEASANT SCHOOLS CLOVERDALE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CORINTH STEP AHEAD PRESCHOOL-MUNCIE COWAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CROSSPOINTE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY DAMAR CHARTER ACADEMY DELAWARE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EASTERN GREENE SCHOOLS EASTERN HANCOCK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EMINENCE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - CONNERSVILLE FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOL CORP. FRANKLIN SCHOOLS - JOHNSON COUNTY FRANKLIN TWP SCHOOLS-MARION CO GREENCASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS GREENWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL GREENWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS HERITAGE PLACE OF INDIANAPOLIS INC. HOLY CROSS CENTRAL SCHOOL IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY SCHOOL INDIANA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY JOURNEY EDUCATION CENTER INC. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL LIBERTY-PERRY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MARTINSVILLE SCHOOLS MAYS COMMUNITY ACADEMY MONROE CENTRAL SCHOOLS MONROE-GREGG SCHOOLS MOORESVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY MOORESVILLE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS MOORESVILLE SENIOR CENTER MT. VERNON COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION NETTLE CREEK SCHOOL CORP NEW CASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NINEVEH-HENSLEY-JACKSON SCHOOLS NORTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NORTHEASTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS NORTHPOINT HOMESCHOOL CLASSES NORTHWESTERN SCHOOLS - SHELBY COUNTY OUR LADY OF GREENWOOD SCHOOL OUR LADY OF LOURDES SCHOOL pilotED Schools RANDOLPH CENTRAL SCHOOL CORP. RANDOLPH EASTERN SCHOOL CORP. RANDOLPH SOUTHERN SCHOOL CORP. RICHLAND-BEAN BLOSSOM SCHOOLS RONCALLI HIGH SCHOOL RUSH COUNTY SCHOOLS SCECINA MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL School for Community Learning SENSE CHARTER SCHOOL SOUTH HENRY SCHOOLS SOUTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTHERN HANCOCK COUNTY SCHOOLS SPENCER-OWEN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ST. BARNABAS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. JOAN OF ARC SCHOOL ST. LUKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL SCHOOL THE INDEPENDENCE ACADEMY OF INDIANA THE REFUGE - GREENWOOD THE SOCIAL OF GREENWOOD TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL UNION SCHOOL CORP. WES-DEL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WESTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS

Man working on vehicle critically injured in I-65 hit-and-run

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Indiana State Police_201831

(WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State police are looking for the vehicle that hit and critically injured a Centerville man working on his car on an interstate ramp Monday night.

Emergency crews were called around 6:45 p.m. Monday to the ramp from northbound I-65 to eastbound I-465 on a report of a pedestrian struck. They arrived to find a man later identified as 59-year-old Michael Moore lying in the roadway critically injured. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, ISP said.

Investigators believe Moore pulled his vehicle to the shoulder and was struck by a passing car when he got out to check on a possible tire issue. Two people inside Moore’s vehicle witnessed the crash, ISP said.

The vehicle that hit Moore kept driving. The only description available for the striking vehicle is likely damage to the front passenger side and possibly a broken headlight, ISP said.

Investigators on Monday night were unsure if snow contributed to the crash.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: