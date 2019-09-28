Man’s 571-lap journey around Monument Circle to honor children who died at hands of violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Patty Spitler with Great Day TV stopped by the WISH-TV studios Saturday to share a message of hope and hospitality.

Richard Propes has spina bifida and he said his doctors didn’t expect him to live through his childhood. Now he is in his early 50s and has been traveling around the state in his wheelchair, inspiring others through his “Tenderness Tour.”

“I started it in 1989. I did a 41-day, 1,000-mile ride around Indiana,” said Richard Propes, who is a motivational speaker and a movie critic.

Propes explained his mission was to go and seek out good people in the world after experiencing years of abuse and violence.

“I left Indianapolis with 20 bucks in my pocket, a backpack on the wheelchair and I traveled alone,” Propes explained.

Propes said during that time, he never went without a place to stay or without a meal, adding he found “Hoosier hospitality.”

This year marks the 30th Anniversary Tenderness Tour and Propes announced this year will be his final long-distance trip after having traveled more than 6,000 miles in his wheelchair.

“To not only still be alive, but to be vibrant, to be working, to be able to do this event is pretty amazing,” he said.

On Oct. 2, Propes will embark on his final long-distance journey by completing 571 laps around Monument Circle in his wheelchair.

“Each lap represents the life of an Indiana child who has died as a result of violence, so it’s a memorial tour,” Propes explained.

Click the video to learn more.