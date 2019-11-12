Many school districts around the state cancel classes for ‘Red for Ed Action Day’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many school districts around the state of Indiana will be taking part in “Red for Ed Action Day” on Nov. 19.
It’s a day being organized by the Indiana State Teachers Association as they encourage schools to cancel classes and rally at the Indiana Statehouse instead.
State lawmakers will be there getting organized for the general assembly. Teachers want lawmakers to make them, their students and schools a priority in the upcoming session.
According to the Indiana State Teachers Association, the following school districts are closed or participating in e-learning days on Nov. 19:
|Anderson Community Schools
|Baugo Community Schools
|Beech Grove City Schools
|Carroll Consolidated School Corporation
|Centerville-Abington Community Schools
|Clarksville Community School Corporation
|Clinton Prairie School Corporation
|Cloverdale Community Schools
|Community Schools of Frankfort
|Concord Community Schools
|Crawford County Community School Corporation
|Crothersville Community Schools
|Culver Community School Corporation
|Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation
|Elkhart Community School Corporation
|Elwood Community School Corporation
|Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
|Fayette County School Corporation
|Franklin County Community School Corporation
|Franklin Township Com School Corporation
|Franklin Township Community School Corporation
|Goshen Community Schools
|Greater Clark County Schools
|Greencastle Community Schools
|Greenfield-Central Community Schools
|Huntington County Community School Corporation
|Indianapolis Public Schools
|Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation
|Jennings County School Corporation
|Kankakee Valley School Corporation
|Kokomo School Corporation
|Lafayette School Corporation
|Lake Ridge Schools
|LaPorte Community School Corporation
|Lewis Cass Schools
|Logansport Community School Corporation
|M S D Boone Township (Hebron)
|Maconaquah School Corporation
|Madison Consolidated Schools
|Marion Community Schools
|Michigan City Area Schools
|Mill Creek Community School Corporation
|MSD Lawrence Township
|MSD of New Durham Township (Westville)
|MSD Pike Township
|MSD Warren Township
|MSD Washington Township
|MSD Wayne Township
|Mt Vernon Community School Corporation
|Nettle Creek School Corporation
|New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools
|New Castle Community School Corporation
|New Prairie United School Corporation
|North Central Parke Community School Corporation
|North Daviess Community Schools
|North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation
|North Miami Community Schools
|North Newton School Corporation
|North White School Corporation
|Oak Hill United School Corporation
|Peru Community Schools
|Pioneer Regional School Corporation
|Plymouth Community School Corporation
|Portage Township Schools
|Rensselaer Central School Corporation
|Richmond Community Schools
|Rush County Schools
|Salem Community Schools
|School City of East Chicago
|School City of Hammond
|School City of Mishawaka
|SENSE Charter School
|Shenandoah School Corporation
|Sheridan Community Schools
|South Bend Community School Corporation
|South Central Community School Corporation
|South Dearborn Community School Corporation
|South Henry School Corporation
|South Newton School Corporation
|South Vermillion Community School Corporation
|Southwestern-Jefferson County Consolidated Schools
|Taylor Community School Corporation
|Tipton Community School Corporation
|Tri-County School Corporation
|Tri-Township Consolidated School Corporation
|Twin Lakes School Corporation
|Union County College Corner School District
|Union-North United School Corporation
|Vigo County School Corporation
|Warrick County School Corporation
|West Central School Corporation
|Western Wayne Schools