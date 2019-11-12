1  of  2
Many school districts around the state cancel classes for ‘Red for Ed Action Day’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many school districts around the state of Indiana will be taking part in “Red for Ed Action Day” on Nov. 19.

It’s a day being organized by the Indiana State Teachers Association as they encourage schools to cancel classes and rally at the Indiana Statehouse instead.

State lawmakers will be there getting organized for the general assembly. Teachers want lawmakers to make them, their students and schools a priority in the upcoming session.

According to the Indiana State Teachers Association, the following school districts are closed or participating in e-learning days on Nov. 19:

Anderson Community Schools
Baugo Community Schools
Beech Grove City Schools
Carroll Consolidated School Corporation
Centerville-Abington Community Schools
Clarksville Community School Corporation
Clinton Prairie School Corporation
Cloverdale Community Schools
Community Schools of Frankfort
Concord Community Schools
Crawford County Community School Corporation
Crothersville Community Schools
Culver Community School Corporation
Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation
Elkhart Community School Corporation
Elwood Community School Corporation
Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
Fayette County School Corporation
Franklin County Community School Corporation
Franklin Township Com School Corporation
Franklin Township Community School Corporation
Goshen Community Schools
Greater Clark County Schools
Greencastle Community Schools
Greenfield-Central Community Schools
Huntington County Community School Corporation
Indianapolis Public Schools
Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation
Jennings County School Corporation
Kankakee Valley School Corporation
Kokomo School Corporation
Lafayette School Corporation
Lake Ridge Schools
LaPorte Community School Corporation
Lewis Cass Schools
Logansport Community School Corporation
M S D Boone Township (Hebron)
Maconaquah School Corporation
Madison Consolidated Schools
Marion Community Schools
Michigan City Area Schools
Mill Creek Community School Corporation
MSD Lawrence Township
MSD of New Durham Township (Westville)
MSD Pike Township
MSD Warren Township
MSD Washington Township
MSD Wayne Township
Mt Vernon Community School Corporation
Nettle Creek School Corporation
New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools
New Castle Community School Corporation
New Prairie United School Corporation
North Central Parke Community School Corporation
North Daviess Community Schools
North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation
North Miami Community Schools
North Newton School Corporation
North White School Corporation
Oak Hill United School Corporation
Peru Community Schools
Pioneer Regional School Corporation
Plymouth Community School Corporation
Portage Township Schools
Rensselaer Central School Corporation
Richmond Community Schools
Rush County Schools
Salem Community Schools
School City of East Chicago
School City of Hammond
School City of Mishawaka
SENSE Charter School
Shenandoah School Corporation
Sheridan Community Schools
South Bend Community School Corporation
South Central Community School Corporation
South Dearborn Community School Corporation
South Henry School Corporation
South Newton School Corporation
South Vermillion Community School Corporation
Southwestern-Jefferson County Consolidated Schools
Taylor Community School Corporation
Tipton Community School Corporation
Tri-County School Corporation
Tri-Township Consolidated School Corporation
Twin Lakes School Corporation
Union County College Corner School District
Union-North United School Corporation
Vigo County School Corporation
Warrick County School Corporation
West Central School Corporation
Western Wayne Schools

