Many school districts around the state cancel classes for ‘Red for Ed Action Day’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many school districts around the state of Indiana will be taking part in “Red for Ed Action Day” on Nov. 19.

It’s a day being organized by the Indiana State Teachers Association as they encourage schools to cancel classes and rally at the Indiana Statehouse instead.

State lawmakers will be there getting organized for the general assembly. Teachers want lawmakers to make them, their students and schools a priority in the upcoming session.

According to the Indiana State Teachers Association, the following school districts are closed or participating in e-learning days on Nov. 19: