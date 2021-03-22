March Madness concierge serves people in COVID protective bubbles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the many wonders from Indy’s NCAA men”s basketball tournament bubble is how the thousands of quarantined players, coaches and support staff are getting their essentials.

“I’m the guy, I guess, and it’s no longer a secret,” said Brad Bowman, the senior vice president and chief financial officer of Indiana Sports Corp.

He’s the man behind the bubble delivery service’s master plan. “Whatever they need inside the controlled environment, we’re gonna go find it for them. If it’s not laundry and it’s not dining, it’s us.”

About four weeks ago, Indiana Sports Corp was tasked with designing a VIP-delivery service that gives the quarantined people a link to the outside world. “They can either call or text a number. It comes in on these computers over here. We get the details we need,” Bowman said. “There’s up to nine hotels we’re supporting with anything and everything they need inside.”