Marian plans $150M expansion of medical, health care programs

Marian University's announced it will use $150 million to expand its medical school, called the Tom and Julie Wood College of Osteopathic Medicine. (Provided photo/Marian University via Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Marian University is planning a $150-million expansion of its medical school and health care programs, the school announced Sept. 6.

The university plans to use the money to add 23 students to its class of medical students and expand its nursing programs. Marian also plans to add degrees in occupational and physical therapy and will fund scholarships for students in its health care and medical programs.

The funding also will support new research opportunities, partnerships with hospitals and clinics, and the expansion of graduate medical education programs such as fellowships and residencies.

According to a news release, the university hopes the expansion of its facilities will help mitigate the shortage of medical professionals in Indiana’s rural communities.

In July, the university received $29 million from the Tom and Julie Wood Foundation to support the medical school expansion. The medical school has since been renamed the Tom and Julie Wood College of Osteopathic Medicine.

