Marine from Avon dies after training crash in California

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (WISH) — A Marine from Avon died Saturday following a training exercise accident at a base in California, officials said Monday.

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Jerry Betzold, 26, sustained severe injuries during a rollover involving a high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle sometime Saturday.

Officials with the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, say Betzold was rushed to a nearby hospital after the accident, and then medically evacuated to a hospital in Palm Springs. He died sometime later.

Betzold joined the Marine Corps in August 2016 and trained as an infantry Marine. He was promoted to staff sergeant in March 2024, and was assigned to the Tactical Training Exercise Control Group at the Twentynine Palms base at the time of his death.

Betzold served as a “Coyote” while at the Tactical Training Exercise Control Group, or someone who trains Marines right before deployment.

The United States Marine Corps describes “Coyote” training as “tedious and repetitive,” but says “the long days and training ensure they can effectively assess the Marines going through ITX as well as keep them safe.”

He received several awards during his time in the Marines, officials say, including the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

Col. David Hart, director of the Tactical Training Exercise Control Group, says Betzold represented “all that is good and pure” in the Corps and in the United States.

“He tragically lost his life while working to ensure our combat formations remain ready when the nation needs them,” Hart said. “His loss is deeply felt across our Marine Corps family. Our hearts and full support will remain with his family and friends as we all navigate this extremely difficult time.”

It was unclear what caused the rollover or if anyone else was injured.