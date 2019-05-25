Marion Co. motorcycle officer injured in crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle crash involving a Marion County Sheriff’s Office motorcycle officer shut down several lanes of traffic on I-465 southbound Saturday afternoon, Marion County authorities said.

The crash happened near mile marker 22 in the southbound lanes of I-465 around 12 p.m. That’s near 86th Street.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. Joseph Poskey, an 11-year veteran with the department, was involved in the crash.

Poskey was taken to a nearby hospital. The sheriff’s office said Poskey is in stable condition, but he is also undergoing testing to determine the extent of his injuries.

Information on other vehicles involved in the crash has not yet been released.

The crash temporarily shut down all southbound lanes of traffic as authorities responded to the scene. The right lane of I-465 southbound is expected to remain closed until around 1:30 p.m.