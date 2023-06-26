Marion Co. Prosecutor to host youth basketball clinic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will host the third series of free youth basketball clinics for kids between the ages of 8 and 12.

The clinics will be held at Friendship Westside Center for Excellence on the city’s northwest side on July 17.

“Strengthening bonds between those in public safety and Indianapolis’ youth is essential for a better future for our community,” Mears said in a Monday press release. “These basketball clinics provide a safe, fun environment and create positive experiences that lay the foundation for stronger community bonds going forward.”

To register, click here.