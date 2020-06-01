Marion County announces 8 p.m. curfew for Monday night

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks to a group of reporters Wednesday about his anti-violence initiative. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County will be under curfew for the second night in a row.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced a one-day extension of the curfew on Monday.

The order begins at 8 p.m. Monday and goes to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“I am proud of our residents, the vast majority of whom abided by Sunday night’s curfew order,” said Mayor Hogsett said in a statement. “My thanks go out to the men and women who helped keep Indianapolis peaceful overnight. Throughout our history, the most basic mechanism for systemic change has been the ballot box. At a time ripe with the potential to change our institutions and empower the will of the people, tomorrow presents a powerful opportunity for residents to make their voices heard through the exercise of their constitutional right to vote. Today I am reinstating the curfew order to ensure we can preserve and protect that right.”

Exceptions to the order:

Travel directly to or from work

Those seeking medical care

Those “fleeing from dangerous circumstances”

Law enforcement;

News media

Federal, state or local public officials “conducting necessary work”

Homeless individuals

Election-related activities

Hogsett announced a curfew for Sunday night after rioting on Friday and Saturday nights.