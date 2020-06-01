Marion County announces 8 p.m. curfew for Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County will be under curfew for the second night in a row.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced a one-day extension of the curfew on Monday.
The order begins at 8 p.m. Monday and goes to 4 a.m. Tuesday.
“I am proud of our residents, the vast majority of whom abided by Sunday night’s curfew order,” said Mayor Hogsett said in a statement. “My thanks go out to the men and women who helped keep Indianapolis peaceful overnight. Throughout our history, the most basic mechanism for systemic change has been the ballot box. At a time ripe with the potential to change our institutions and empower the will of the people, tomorrow presents a powerful opportunity for residents to make their voices heard through the exercise of their constitutional right to vote. Today I am reinstating the curfew order to ensure we can preserve and protect that right.”
Exceptions to the order:
- Travel directly to or from work
- Those seeking medical care
- Those “fleeing from dangerous circumstances”
- Law enforcement;
- News media
- Federal, state or local public officials “conducting necessary work”
- Homeless individuals
- Election-related activities
Hogsett announced a curfew for Sunday night after rioting on Friday and Saturday nights.