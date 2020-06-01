Local

Marion County curfew expires following weekend protests

by: Demie Johnson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Downtown Indianapolis was quiet Monday morning in the final hours of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s countywide curfew.

Streets were mostly all empty with a few people walking or driving.

The mayor enforced the curfew Sunday night after a second night of violent protests and three deadly shootings that followed.

News 8 had crews out on the street before 8 p.m. when the curfew officially began. Many people were still out roaming and protesting up until the final minutes and some even past.

IMPD officers were out all night patrolling and giving people warnings before 8 p.m.

Our crews saw several people being arrested more than an hour into the curfew.

We have counted a total of 28 curfew bookings so far.

The curfew expired at 6 a.m. Monday.

