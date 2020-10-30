Marion County Election Board to decide whether to add Lucas Oil Stadium as early vote location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bigger early-voting location could help with long lines and wait times in Marion County. The election board will vote in a public meeting Friday to determine if Lucas Oil Stadium could be used as a new early-voting location.

If it gets approved, voting hours there would be Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The stadium is already serving as a voting center on Election Day.

Indiana law requires a unanimous vote of all three members of the election board to add an early voting location. This could help voters in Marion County. Last weekend, early voting centers experienced long lines. Some voters waited more than seven hours to vote.

Then Marion County Election Board says close to 15,000 people voted.

The United States Postal Service is working hard to make sure all ballots are in by noon on Nov 3. if you still need to return your ballot, the postal service has said voters can hand it off to a USPS employee at the main post office location downtown, off West South Street.

It starts Saturday through Tuesday morning of election day.

USPS employees will be collecting the ballots on Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Marion County only.